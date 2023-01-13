Pakistan set to hold first-ever digitised census in March

Pakistan's first-ever digital population census is set to collect data from 185,000 blocks in March 2023 without the requirement of having computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs). The census will seek information about eight broad areas, including households, basic amenities, demography, education, health, employment, disability, and migration. The census is being led by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and is considered an important national activity that is linked with resource allocation to provinces, representation in national/provincial assemblies, and the delimitation process. The census will include self-enumeration and household geotagging, and will be conducted by 126,000 enumerators with security provided by the army and police.