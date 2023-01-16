HEC advises varsities to implement revised teacher education roadmap

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Pakistan has issued letters to heads of all public and private sectors universities and degree-awarding institutes for the implementation of a revised Teacher Education Roadmap. The new roadmap allows candidates with an Associate Degree in Education (ADE) to enroll in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. program, and those with an Associate Degree in disciplines other than Education or two-year erstwhile BA/BSc degrees to enroll in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. program through a bridging semester after completing deficiency courses. Additionally, the nomenclature for Teacher Education Degrees will only be "Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)" from Fall 2023 onwards, and strands such as Early Childhood Education, Elementary and Secondary Education etc. and specializations like Curriculum, Assessment, Academic Planning, Leadership, Guidance and Counseling, etc. shall only be reflected on transcripts and not on degrees