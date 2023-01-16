Pakistan to take on confident New Zealand today in final ODI of three-match series

Pakistan looks to maintain their strong home record against New Zealand as they take on the visitors in the third and final one day international (ODI) of the three-match series at the National Stadium today (Friday). The series is currently tied 1-1. Pakistan has not lost an ODI series against the Kiwis on its home turf in recent history. This would also be the fourth consecutive series win for the Green Shirts if they beat New Zealand in the final ODI today. The toss may play a part in the game as bowlers have gotten significant bounce and turn under floodlights on both outings. Dew played a part in the first game but not in the second. Both teams are aware of the uncertainty of the behavior of the surface in the third ODI. Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has said that they would try to 'win the series'.

Both teams opted to rest on January 12.