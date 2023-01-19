IB partners with UoPeople to award M.Ed. scholarships

The International Baccalaureate Organisation (IB) has announced the next application cycle for tuition-free scholarships in partnership with the University of People for Educators to complete an online Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree. IB aims to eliminate accessibility barriers to quality education and fill the global need of more than 69 million teaching positions by 2030, as estimated by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) to meet United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). Applications for IB’s University of People scholarship will reopen now and close on March 17, 2023. The University of People is a non-profit and entirely online American University that offers students in 194 nations access to approved undergraduate and graduate degree programs. So far, eight scholarships have been awarded to educators in Pakistan, which signify a concerted effort and dedication to address the global lack of quality educators, it guarantees that more students have access to top-notch education in turn. Recipients of the scholarship will receive funding to cover the application fee required by the University of People and also the assessment fee of all 13 courses to complete the M.Ed. degree