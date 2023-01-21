Afridi criticizes appointment of Shan Masood as vice-captain of ODI squad

Former Interim Chief Selector of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, has stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was interested in extending his tenure as head of the selection committee, but he was unable to do so due to prior commitments. In an interview with a local media news channel, Afridi also criticized the recent appointment of Shan Masood as vice-captain of the ODI squad against New Zealand, saying that the Chairman of the PCB should have taken the captain or chief selector into confidence before making the decision. Afridi also expressed his belief that Babar Azam has room for improvement in his captaincy, and suggested naming one captain for ODI and Test cricket and a separate captain for T20s.