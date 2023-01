The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Gwadar, Pakistan, seized a large quantity of hashish in a raid on an under-construction house. According to reports, the ANF foiled a smuggling attempt of 100 KG of hashish, which was being smuggled overseas by sea. The ANF and FC conducted a joint raid and recovered 50 KG of hashish from Angur Ada and arrested three suspects. Additionally, the ANF seized 31 KG and 200 grams of hashish from the hilly terrain of Qila Abdullah.