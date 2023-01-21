Explosion hits Jaffar Express in Sibbi, several injured

A bomb blast occurred on the Jaffar Express train in Sibbi, Pakistan, injuring eight people and causing the engine to be thrown into a ditch. The explosion occurred on the train, which was traveling from Quetta to Rawalpindi, between the Peshi and Panir Railway Station, and two of the cars were also derailed. Railway authorities have reported that relief and rescue officials have been sent to the site of the accident. The explosion reportedly destroyed the train's engine and damaged two of its cars.