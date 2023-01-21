Foreigners succeed in making ID card thru NADRA’s involvement: Minister Kanju

State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju stated that a few foreigners have succeeded in obtaining a National Identity Card with the involvement of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). During a question hour in the Senate, Senator Bahramand Khan asked how many Afghanis had obtained Pakistani ID Cards in the last three years, and what the government's reasoning was for this happening and why it was not stopped. The State Minister replied that NADRA had cancelled 18 ID cards, 8,152 people's identities were under affirmation steps, and 43 employees were removed from their jobs. He also stated that there was no suggestion under consideration to award citizenship to Afghanis and that it was uncertain about Afghan citizens in Karachi. He added that from 2013 to 2018, one million ID cards were blocked and that Nadra is making the national identity card system foolproof. Earlier, Senator Kamran Murtaza raised a question about the Balochistan government not having enough money to release salaries, and the Chairman Senate stated that the Finance Minister has released some amount for Balochistan and would also speak with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission in this regard. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that after 2002, drug diffusion was stopped significantly and the world has appreciated Pakistan for stopping drug diffusion.