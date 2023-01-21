Indonesia edge Zimbabwe in U-19 Women’s T20 WC position playoff

Indonesia defeated Zimbabwe in the position playoff of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe, who chose to bat first, only managed to score 86 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs, with Tawananyasha Marumani and Danielle Meikle being the top scorers with 20 runs each. Indonesia's Ni Luh Dewi stood out with a five-wicket haul for 18 runs, while Ni Ariani took two wickets. In their chase, Indonesia reached the target of 87 in 18 overs for the loss of 7 wickets, with Thersiana Weo and skipper Luh Dewi being the joint top-scorers with 14 runs each. Chipo Moyo and Kelis Ndhlovu took three wickets each for Zimbabwe, while Danielle Meikle took one wicket.