Najam Sethi says PSL ‘biggest T20 brand’ after IPL as schedule for 8th edition announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday. Najam Sethi, who is heading a panel governing the PCB's affairs till a chairman is elected, said that the PSL is the "biggest T20 brand" after the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that the league would be a "massive event" with the "world's best T20 cricketers in action" and that the tournament would begin on February 13th in Multan and culminate on March 19th in Lahore, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The tournament will also include the "soft launch" of the Pakistan Women's League, with three exhibition matches being played in the lead-up to the men's matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11.