Pakistan to take on confident New Zealand today in final ODI of three-match series

The meeting of the 6th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments Igniting Committee will discuss and make plans for the upcoming tournament, which is being organized by Firdous Ittihad with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association. Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sadr will be chairing the meeting. Additionally, the Gardens Department is working to decorate the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court and Aram Bagh, under the direction of DMC South Administrator Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed, in preparation for the tournament.