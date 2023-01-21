PTI MNAs could not meet NA Speaker- as not present in chamber

PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) attempted to submit their resignations to the Speaker of the National Assembly, but were unable to meet with him as he was not present in his chamber. PTI leader Asad Qaisar criticized the Speaker's attitude and questioned how he had accepted 35 resignations when the Speaker had previously said that the MNAs should come to the Assembly one by one to submit their resignations. The PTI leaders also expressed concern about the possibility of a caretaker government and the potential for a default in Pakistan. They emphasized that they believe the only solution is to hold elections and that postponing them would not be in the best interest of the country.