Govt to extend all possible cooperation for GB’s development: Ahsan Iqbal

It seems that the government of Pakistan is planning to extend cooperation for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, a region in Pakistan-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir. The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, reportedly met with the Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, to discuss matters related to development in the region. The Governor requested funds for Public Sector Development Projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, to which the Minister reportedly promised the government's cooperation. However, it appears that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's lack of funding for the region.