Zardari, PM Shehbaz on same page for reviving economy thru right strategy

Former President Asif Ali Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political and economic situation in Pakistan. They strategized on ways to revive the economy and discussed the aftermath of politically challenging economic decisions that are expected to be taken by the Prime Minister in an effort to revive the International Monetary Fund loan program. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present at the meeting. The leaders discussed the political scenario in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the formation of caretaker governments, and reached a consensus that the revival of the economy should be the priority of the coalition government. They also decided to ensure a mechanism that keeps inflation under control.