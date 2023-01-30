Today’s youth has bright future: Chief APSMA Sindh

Little Fox School North Nazimabad held an event called CEOFoxian Churches where students displayed their business ideas and projects in various fields like education, science and technology, health, travel and tourism, climate, and energy. Chairman of All Private Schools Management Association Sindh, Syed Tariq Shah, was the chief guest and praised the business ID of students calling them the bright future of the country. He stated that Pakistan needs new entrepreneurs and end of service to become modern and scientifically developed. Private educational institutions are commendable in highlighting students' abilities. The deputy administrator encouraged students to be prepared for internships and to consider starting businesses after education instead of seeking employment. Awards, medals, and certificates were given to students who secured first, second, and third positions.