Wasim Akram, former cricketer and current bowling coach of Karachi Kings, denies any rift between him and current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. He calls Babar like a son and slams journalists for spreading fake news. The decision to trade Babar was made by the owners and he was not involved. Akram emphasizes that the captain should be supported, especially in the current situation where Babar is inexperienced. He says people criticizing Babar is embarrassing and asks for it to stop.