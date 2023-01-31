We will find who has to hold election in 90 days: LHC

The Lahore High Court heard a petition filed by the PTI regarding the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab. The court approved the petition for hearing and the PTI claimed that the governor of Punjab was violating the Constitution by not announcing the election date. Justice Jawad Hassan stated that the election should take place within 90 days and directed the Election Commission to be made a respondent in the case. The counsel for PTI argued that it was the governor's constitutional obligation to announce the election date. Justice Jawad Hassan asked Asad Umar to read the relevant paragraph of the Constitution regarding the election. The barrister for PTI stated that it was binding on the governor to announce the election date and Justice Jawad Hassan emphasized the importance of upholding democracy. The President of Pakistan announces the date for National Assembly elections.