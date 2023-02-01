Last chance for Imran to appear, court makes it clear

A Banking Court in Islamabad has rejected Imran Khan's request to attend proceedings through video link in a prohibited funding case and given him one last chance to appear in person. The court warned that his interim bail would be cancelled if he did not attend the next hearing. Imran Khan's lawyer had requested an exemption from appearance on medical grounds due to a prior shooting incident, but the request was rejected. The court has adjourned the case until February 15th and directed Imran Khan to ensure his appearance. The Federal Investigation Agency has lodged a case against Imran Khan and others in light of the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the prohibited funding case.