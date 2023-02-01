Time to show unity against anti-Pakistan elements: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for unity among political parties in Pakistan to counter anti-Pakistan elements. He took to Twitter to emphasize that terrorists are trying to spread fear and undermine the gains made against terrorism and militancy. The Prime Minister urged political parties to put aside their differences in light of the increasing threat of terrorism across the country. The day prior to his statement, he visited Peshawar after a suicide attack at a mosque during Zuhr prayers. He was received by the Chief of Army Staff and was accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister for Defence, Information and Broadcasting, and Interior.