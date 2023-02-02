Abbasi resigns as PML-N senior Vice President

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a member of the PML-N party, confirmed that he has resigned as the party's senior Vice President. He said that he made this decision to give Maryam Nawaz, the new Chief Organizer and senior Vice President, an open field. He cited the example of former Premier Benazir Bhutto, saying that her first term in power was hindered by conflicts with her father's contemporaries, but during her second term, she had newer people around her, allowing her to move forward. Abbasi said that his presence as senior Vice President would have been an obstacle for Maryam, and that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the party's President, without discussing it with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. He added that he would continue to stay with the PML-N until death.