Haroon Rashid talks about possible return of Amir, Malik

The recently appointed chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, Haroon Rashid, has kept the possibility of the return of former players Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik. Rashid stated that they will consider the inclusion of experienced players like Malik if they fit the current combination and can contribute to the team's chances of winning an important tournament. He has not yet formed a specific strategy and will determine the selection policy once his panel is formed. Rashid agrees with the PCB chairman's stance that players should focus on their cricket and if Amir continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players.