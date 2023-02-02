‘PM lambastes PTI over KP security failure’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern over the rise of terrorism in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He accused the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), of failing to maintain security despite the availability of special funds. He questioned where the funds, which were provided to the K-P government under the National Finance Commission Award, were spent. He called for the K-P government to be held accountable for the return of terrorism in the province and warned that if immediate measures are not taken, terrorism could spread to the rest of the country. PM Shahbaz put aside the routine agenda of the Cabinet to solely discuss the issue of terrorism and held an in-camera session for further discussions.