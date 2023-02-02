Vasay pens note after Punjab Censor Board denotification

Vasay Chaudhry, an actor and host, ended his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Punjab Censor Board after the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi dissolved the board. He wrote on Twitter that he did not receive any compensation for the films he reviewed during his tenure, and thanked his fellow board members and everyone who helped him with the opportunity to serve. Chaudhry has contributed to Pakistan's entertainment industry with movies like "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani" and TV shows like "Mann Mayal," "Pyarey Afzal" and "Kahani Raima Aur Manahil Ki."