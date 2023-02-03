Allegation on Asif Zardari: Police gets 2 days custody of Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the head of the Awami Muslim League, has been granted a two-day physical remand by a local court in Islamabad in a case related to allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari. The police accused Sheikh Rasheed of creating threats to the former President's family and of claiming that Mr. Zardari had plotted to murder the current PTI Chairman, Imran Khan. The public prosecutor argued that Sheikh Rasheed's statement posed a threat to the lives of Mr. Zardari and his family members. The court granted the police's request for a physical remand to conduct investigations and perform voice and photogrammetric tests. Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer opposed the physical remand, saying that the FIR was registered against his client unjustly and that he had not mentioned any political party in his statement.