The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, presented the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer and Sir Garfield Sobers ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year awards to Babar Azam at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Babar, who was named the headliner of the ICC Awards 2022, received the two awards from Sethi, who is also the ICC Director. Babar became the second cricketer to feature in the ICC Teams of the Year across all formats and won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award for the second year in a row.