IHC to constitute larger bench to hear petition seeking disqualification of Imran

The Islamabad High Court has decided to form a larger bench to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly hiding information about his daughter in his nomination papers. The chief justice of the IHC raised objections to Imran Khan's claim that he is not a public office holder currently and said the present status has to be confirmed by the Election Commission. The court has decided to form a larger bench and has called for a notification from the Election Commission regarding the denotification of Imran Khan. The petition challenges the affidavit that Khan filed in 2018.