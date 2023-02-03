PM invites Imran to all-parties conference

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to participate in an all-party conference aimed at finding solutions to the current economic and political crises in the country. The conference is set to take place on February 7th, and Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has begun contacting top PTI leaders, including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former defense minister Pervez Khattak, to participate. The invitation is significant as the PDM-led government and PTI have been at odds over almost all national issues in the past. The Prime Minister has also summoned a meeting of the National Apex Committee following a suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar. The meeting will review progress in the investigation and will also consult on the provision of necessary equipment and training to KP law enforcement personnel. The Prime Minister has also inaugurated the third unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.