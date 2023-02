Former Member of the Punjab Assembly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rai Haider Ali Khan, has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He made the announcement after a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. This comes days after another PML-N stalwart, Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah, joined PTI. Shah, who served as a minister during the previous PML-N government, announced his decision at a press conference with PTI's top leadership.