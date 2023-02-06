9th EFF review: IMF overseeing, scrutinising ‘every single aspect’: PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the country is facing substantial financial challenges during ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the ninth review of its $7 billion loan program. The IMF delegation, headed by Nathan Porter, is scrutinizing records of various ministries, including the petroleum, finance, commerce, and power sectors, as well as reviewing subsidies. The Prime Minister vowed to end the "habit of begging" and break away from the long-standing financial dependence. Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail predicted that the economy will remain tight due to a severe liquidity crunch and potential default. Pakistan, with a $350 billion economy, is seeking a crucial installment of $1.1 billion from the IMF to avoid default.