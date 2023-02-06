Ex-mly ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf bids adieu at 79

Former President of Pakistan and Army Chief, General Pervez Musharraf, has died at the age of 79. He had been suffering from amyloidosis and was admitted to American Hospital Dubai, where he passed away. His body will be brought back to Pakistan on a special jet. Politicians and military leaders have expressed their condolences on his death. Musharraf took power in a coup in 1999 and served as President from 2001 to 2008. He was born in New Delhi, India in 1943, and moved to Pakistan in 1947. He joined the army in 1964 and held several appointments before becoming President.