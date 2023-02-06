Shah Rukh Khan once believed ‘Pathaan’ would never make

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has remembered a promise made by producer Aditya Chopra 30 years ago to make the blockbuster film "Pathaan" with him. Khan said that Aditya Chopra asked him to do a film in 1993 while he was filming "Darr" and a few years later Adi came to narrate an action film to him. However, the project was delayed due to the success of romantic films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Dil Toh Pagal Hai." Khan added that he is grateful that Adi fulfilled his promise after 30 years and that he has proven his ability to do action with "Pathaan." He hopes that Adi will cast him in more action films in the future.