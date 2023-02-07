3 Powerful Earthquakes In Turkey In 24 Hours, More Than 3,600 Killed

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 3,600 people and injuring over 12,000 in Turkey and 3,411 in Syria. The earthquake caused thousands of buildings to collapse, particularly in multi-story apartment buildings, and emergency efforts were hindered by freezing weather and a winter blizzard. The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, including one measuring 7.5 in magnitude. The US, EU, and Russia offered condolences and help, and Turkey declared seven days of mourning. Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones and has experienced several major earthquakes in the past, including a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 1939 that killed 33,000 and a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1999 that killed over 17,000.