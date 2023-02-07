When will petrol price increase in Pakistan?

Pakistan is facing a fuel shortage due to a balance of payments crisis and the depreciation of the rupee, causing banks to stop financing imports. As a result, citizens are panic-buying fuel and some gasoline stations are rationing supplies. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik denies fuel rationing, says there are over 20 days of petrol stocks and over 25 days of diesel stocks. He says there is no immediate chance of a hike in petrol prices before February 15 and warns of administrative measures against those hoarding fuel. He states that the ongoing negotiations with the IMF have no link with the petrol prices in the country.