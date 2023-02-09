Elon Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access ‘shortly’

This article reports on the recent restriction of Twitter access in Turkey. The restriction took place two days after a major earthquake hit the country and neighboring Syria, killing thousands of people. Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Turkish government has informed Twitter that full access to the platform will be re-enabled shortly, but did not provide further details on timing. The Netblocks internet observatory reported that the restriction was applied on major internet providers and was affecting the ability of people to use Twitter to communicate important information in the aftermath of the earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the earthquake rose to over 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria as of the time of this report.