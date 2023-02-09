Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

This article reports on rumors surrounding the relationship between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. According to a source, Sudeikis is hoping to get back together with Wilde, his ex-wife, since she ended her relationship with Harry Styles. The source claims that Sudeikis has been telling Wilde how talented she is, but his friends are warning him not to pursue her as she may still be rebounding from Styles. The source also says that Sudeikis' friends are worried that he might be wasting his time and that Wilde may not welcome him back into her life. The former couple, who share two children, were seen sharing a hug in Los Angeles in January despite their ongoing legal dispute over custody of their children.