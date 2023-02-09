Not obligated to give election date, Punjab governor tells LHC

This article reports on a legal case in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan. The court is hearing petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party and a private citizen named Munir Ahmed, who are seeking a date for general elections in the Punjab province. The Governor of Punjab, Baligh ur Rehman, has responded to the petitions by stating that he is not responsible for announcing the election date and that he is fulfilling his duties as required by law and the Constitution. Governor Rehman has also denied allegations that he is obstructing the Election Commission of Pakistan from carrying out its duties. He has requested that the court dismiss the PTI petition and impose a fine.