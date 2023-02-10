Alvi meets Imran Khan

President Dr. Arif Alvi's meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. It appears that the meeting took place in Lahore and both leaders discussed the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and the overall political situation in the province.

Both leaders expressed their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not announcing the dates for the elections in KP and Punjab. Imran Khan stated that the ECP had failed to fulfill its fundamental duty. In response, President Alvi asked the ECP to immediately issue the election schedule for the provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Alvi emphasized that conducting and holding elections was a primary and essential duty of the ECP as per the Constitution and the Elections Act, 2017. He reminded the CEC and other ECP members of their fundamental duty as per their oath under the Constitution and the Elections Act and asked them to announce the election schedule for the two dissolved assemblies.