Thank you for providing more context about the statement made by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. It seems that the statement was made in the context of a hearing involving PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

CJP Bandial emphasized that the solution to the country's issues can only come through the decision of the people and referred to a prior ruling by the Election Commission of Pakistan that they would be ready to conduct elections in November 2022. He also commented on the incompleteness of the current parliament and the controversy surrounding the legislation taking place in the parliament.

During the hearing, the federal government's lawyer, Makhdoom Ali Khan, argued that the court should remain cautious about Article 184(3) of the Constitution, to which CJP Bandial responded that the realities of the present case were different as the chief of the country's largest political party had challenged the NAB amendments. The hearing was adjourned till February 10th.