Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, has been fined 25% of the match fee for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur. Jadeja applied a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand without permission from the on-field umpires. He was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. In addition to the fine, one demerit point was added to Jadeja's disciplinary record. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the Match Referee, Andy Pycroft, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The second Test match in the four-match series begins on Friday in New Delhi.