Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted

The nomination papers of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed have been accepted by the Returning Officer (RO) for the upcoming by-elections on NA-26, Rawalpindi. The by-elections are scheduled to take place on March 16th on 33 National Assembly (NA) seats as per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The final list of contesting candidates will be made public on February 9th and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed by February 13th. The last date for filing appeals against the decision of the ROs is February 16th. Sheikh Rashid's nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, appeared before the RO and informed the media that the election official had accepted Rashid's nomination papers. The by-elections are being held due to the resignations of PTI members of the lower house, which took place after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in April last year.