Iffat Omar, others criticise PLF for including Ali Zafar as panelist

Iffat Omar, a feminist, has expressed criticism towards the Pakistan Literature Festival for including Ali Zafar on a panel to discuss acting with Yasir Hussain. Leena Ghani, an activist and makeup artist, shared an Alhamra notice on her social media pages and revealed that the group had previously denied the Aurat March's request to hold an event on their property because they considered it "too contentious and had terrible image." Ghani criticized the inclusion of Zafar, whom she referred to as a "sexual harasser," while previously denying the Aurat March's request to use their property.

Some women on Twitter have also criticized Hussain for collaborating with an accused harasser while commending his wife, Iqra Aziz, for refusing to participate in a play with one.