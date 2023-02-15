PSL 8 officially kicks off with glittering opening ceremony

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began on Monday at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a star-studded opening ceremony. The ceremony was delayed by half an hour, but it kicked off with singer Aima Baig performing the national anthem. The ceremony was attended by Habib Bank Limited (HBL) President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, who congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organizing the tournament for the eighth time. Najam Sethi, who is heading a panel governing the cricketing board’s affairs, displayed a massive replica of this year’s trophy adorning the stage. The first match of the tournament was played between the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. This year, the tournament will be held across four home venues, including Multan and Rawalpindi.