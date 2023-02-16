FM Bilawal, IAEA Chief discuss use of nuclear technology for public welfare

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi met to discuss matters related to nuclear technology. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of using atomic energy in areas of public interest, including health, electricity generation, agriculture, and industries.

The IAEA Director General praised the nuclear capability of Pakistan, according to a statement from the Foreign Office. Rafael Mariano Grossi is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, during which he will hold high-level meetings and visit different institutions that employ nuclear technology in fields such as health, agriculture, industries, and power generation.

The visit provides an opportunity for Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country, the statement added. Pakistan has been a founding member of the IAEA since 1957 and enjoys a longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the agency.