Sheikh Premier League concludes

An Inter-Madaris Cricket tournament, which was part of the Sheikh Premier League, was held at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Karachi. The tournament was organized by the Inter-Madaris Sports Committee.

Syed Muhammad Amir Najeeb, Vice Chairman of the Inter-Madaris Sports Committee, and Abdul Hafeez were the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony. They gave away trophies and prizes to the winning teams and players. The captain of the Sheikh Eleven cricket team received the winner trophy.

In addition to the chief guests, senior coach Ikramullah, Nadeem Shaikh, Abu Bakar, and the Secretary of the Al Madaris Sports Committee were also present at the ceremony. The tournament provided an opportunity for madaris students to showcase their cricketing skills and promote sports among students of religious institutions.