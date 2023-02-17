Javed Akhtar to attend ‘Faiz Festival’ in Lahore as head delegate from India

Javed Akhtar, one of India's most famous lyricists and poets, is set to attend the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan as the head delegate from India. The three-day festival, which starts from February 17-19, will showcase foreign delegates from Canada, the USA, the UK, and India, who will represent their music, art, and literary activities. The festival, organized by the Faiz Foundation Trust in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore, will feature more than 60 events, including theatre, dance performances, literary speeches, Qawwali, and many more. All events will be free of cost, unlike previous years. Lahore's Alhamra Arts Council has been specially prepared for the festival, and local and international artists, including Qawwals from Sabri Gharana and Rizwan Wali Mohammad, will perform at the festival.