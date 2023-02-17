Pakistan, KSA hold joint military drill: ISPR

The Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Joint Military Exercise 'Al Kassah-IV' has concluded with a closing ceremony at the Military College of Engineering Risalpur, according to the ISPR. The two-week long exercise involved troops from the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistan Army, and aimed to share mutual experiences in areas such as Route Search, Area Search, Vehicle/Personal search, and Area clearance operations. Special focus areas included drills and techniques related to handling Improvised Explosives Devices (IED), Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices (VIED), Anti-Suicidal, Victim Operated Improvised Explosive Devices and explosives. This is the fourth joint exercise in the Al-Kassah series and part of bilateral military cooperation between both countries. The Engineer-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.