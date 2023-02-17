‘Ziauddin University, PILL steps ahead to improve parental, child well-being’

The Ziauddin University and the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) have launched Pakistan's first National Centre for Research on Parental Mental Health and Child Development, with a focus on capacity and capability building of existing researchers and healthcare workers. The center aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, particularly after Covid-19, and to early identify and treat them. Parents, especially in LMICs, experience stigma around mental health issues and are unable to fully contribute to their child's development if they are depressed. The center will investigate prevalence, causes, methods, and prevention strategies to overcome this significant public health problem, and will work towards enhancing child development through improving parental mental health. The meeting concluded with a commitment to the shared goal of positive outcomes through collaboration and partnerships.