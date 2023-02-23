Faiz Festival: Javed Akhtar’s hypocrisy spread ‘hate’ not ‘love’ in Pakistan

Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar has been accused of spreading jingoism and hypocrisy by Pakistani celebrities after his comments about Pakistan during his participation in the recent Faiz Festival in Lahore. Akhtar accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists and blamed them for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Pakistani celebrities such as Shaan Shahid, Haroon Shahid, Saboor Aly, Mishi Khan, and Resham condemned his remarks and expressed their love for their country. Actress Resham, who was seen chatting with Akhtar at a party, later condemned his comments about terrorism, saying that she was not aware of his remarks and that Pakistan was more precious to her than anything else. A video of Akhtar making these comments at the festival has gone viral on social media. The Faiz Festival aims to raise awareness of national human rights issues, as well as Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama.