PM announces slew of austerity measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan announced a series of austerity measures aimed at saving Rs 200 billion to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and unlock the next tranche of a $1.1 billion loan facility. The measures included ministers and advisers to the premier voluntarily giving up their salaries, and the government passing a "mini-budget" to meet the IMF's preconditions. The PM noted that inflation was rising due to the IMF's demands and appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and other leaders to follow the federal government's lead in cutting expenses and moving towards a simpler lifestyle. Shehbaz also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for making unfounded claims about politicians keeping money abroad in Swiss accounts and accused the courts of being biased against his party.