Bilawal calls out judiciary over ‘double standards’PPP sets condition for not contesting NA by-elections

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the higher judiciary of Pakistan and accused them of having double standards when dealing with the legal matters of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He stated that the public is losing hope in the Parliament and judiciary. Bilawal expressed that it is unfair that a Prime Minister from Larkana was hanged, and the PPP is still waiting for justice for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution, but the court waits only one week for Imran Khan. Bilawal called for an end to the dual system of justice and stated that judges make a mockery of themselves by delaying Imran's hearings and threatening to arrest him. He also criticized the judiciary for taking an interest in amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law, stating that it may be due to the fact that the law is not applicable to them. Bilawal called for an end to the holy cow setup of the country, where different laws apply to common people and holy cows, and for the law to be the same for all, including judges.